Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Portage County, Ohio this week.

Other Games in Ohio This Week

    • Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Windham at Fairport Harding High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aurora High School at Cuyahoga Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomas W Harvey High School at Crestwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Mantua, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McDonald at Waterloo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Atwater, OH
    • Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

