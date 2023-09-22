Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Putnam County, Ohio this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Putnam County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Leipsic at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.