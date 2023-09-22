Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Putnam County, Ohio this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Putnam County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Leipsic at Spencerville High School