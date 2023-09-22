There is high school football competition in Shelby County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Montgomery County

    • Shelby County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Talawanda High School at Fort Loramie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fort Loramie, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenville at Sidney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Sidney, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.