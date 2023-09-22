Friday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (72-81) versus the Oakland Athletics (46-107) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 22.

The Tigers will give the nod to Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) versus the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (3-8).

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Tigers have a record of 5-1.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won 21, or 61.8%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit has a record of 3-4 when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Detroit has scored 617 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule