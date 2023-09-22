Tigers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (72-81) versus the Oakland Athletics (46-107) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 22.
The Tigers will give the nod to Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) versus the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (3-8).
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Tigers have a record of 5-1.
- Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have won 21, or 61.8%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Detroit has a record of 3-4 when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- Detroit has scored 617 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Miguel Diaz vs Jimmy Herget
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lance Lynn
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Miguel Diaz vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Reese Olson vs Bobby Miller
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|W 7-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Luis Medina
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Joe Boyle
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
|September 26
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|September 27
|Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Zack Greinke
|September 28
|Royals
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Cole Ragans
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.