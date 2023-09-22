Ken Waldichuk takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in baseball with 155 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.235).

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (617 total).

The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Detroit's 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.253).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Gipson-Long is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per appearance on the hill.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Miguel Diaz Jimmy Herget 9/18/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Miguel Diaz Caleb Ferguson 9/20/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Reese Olson Bobby Miller 9/21/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson - 9/27/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans

