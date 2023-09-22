Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Trumbull County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
McDonald at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Atwater, OH
- Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview at Girard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Girard, OH
- Conference: Northeast 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty at Newton Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Newton Falls, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Cathedral Latin School at Howland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mineral Ridge at Lowellville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lowellville, OH
- Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
