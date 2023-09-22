Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Warren County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Warren County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Ross High School at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middletown at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carlisle at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Brookville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Senior at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Monroe, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
