The Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) host the Akron Zips (1-2) at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Indiana is totaling 356.0 yards per game on offense (89th in the FBS), and rank 38th on defense, yielding 298.3 yards allowed per game. Akron's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 16.0 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 85th with 26.7 points allowed per contest.

Akron vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Akron vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Akron Indiana 260.0 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.0 (93rd) 344.7 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.3 (36th) 43.7 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.3 (107th) 216.3 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (64th) 7 (113th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron leads Akron with 388 yards on 47-of-72 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Lorenzo Lingard has carried the ball 21 times for a team-high 78 yards (26.0 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his seven receptions this season are good for 139 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Drake Anderson has piled up 16 carries and totaled 76 yards.

Daniel George has racked up 136 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Jasaiah Gathings has racked up 126 reciving yards (42.0 ypg) this season.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has 559 passing yards for Indiana, completing 71.7% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 29 times for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 138 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Josh Henderson has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 91 yards (30.3 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with six grabs for 88 yards

Cam Camper has hauled in nine catches for 146 yards (48.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Omar Cooper Jr.'s eight receptions have turned into 109 yards.

