The Akron Zips (1-2) are heavy 16.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2). The game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Indiana is putting up 356.0 yards per game on offense (89th in the FBS), and rank 38th on defense, yielding 298.3 yards allowed per game. Akron has been sputtering offensively, ranking fourth-worst with 260.0 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 344.7 total yards per contest (66th-ranked).

Akron vs. Indiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

TV Channel: BTN

Indiana vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Indiana -16.5 -115 -105 46.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Week 4 MAC Betting Trends

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Zips have not covered the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Akron has not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Akron has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Akron has played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and lost that game.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron leads Akron with 388 yards on 47-of-72 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Lorenzo Lingard has been handed the ball 21 times for a team-high 78 yards (26.0 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his seven receptions this season are good for 139 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Drake Anderson has racked up 76 yards on 16 carries.

Daniel George has collected 136 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Jasaiah Gathings' 20 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 126 yards.

CJ Nunnally, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed 3.0 sacks, 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Devonte Golden-Nelson leads the team with one interception, while also recording one pass defended.

