The Ohio Bobcats (3-1) will meet their MAC-rival, the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Bobcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023

3:30 PM ET

ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-12.5) 46.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-12.5) 46.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Bowling Green has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Ohio has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

