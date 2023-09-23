Bowling Green vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Ohio Bobcats (3-1) will meet their MAC-rival, the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Bobcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Bowling Green vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-12.5)
|46.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-12.5)
|46.5
|-550
|+400
Week 4 Odds
Bowling Green vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Ohio has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
