Bowling Green vs. Ohio: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 23
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Ohio Bobcats (3-1) when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Ohio is favored by 13.5 points. The point total is set at 44.5.
While Ohio ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS in total offense with 321 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks sixth-best (242.8 yards per game allowed). In terms of points scored Bowling Green ranks 102nd in the FBS (22.7 points per game), and it is 86th on defense (26.7 points allowed per contest).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bowling Green vs. Ohio Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ohio
|-13.5
|-105
|-115
|44.5
|-110
|-110
|-500
|+375
Looking to place a bet on Bowling Green vs. Ohio? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats
- Bowling Green has covered the spread once in two games this season.
- The Falcons have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Bowling Green has hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
- Bowling Green has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- Bowling Green has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.
Bet on Bowling Green to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Bowling Green Stats Leaders
- Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 390 yards on 29-of-49 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Terion Stewart has run the ball 20 times for 108 yards, with two touchdowns.
- Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 91 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown and 136 receiving yards (45.3 per game) on nine catches
- Harold Fannin's 144 receiving yards (48 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 catches on 15 targets with one touchdown.
- Odieu Hiliare's 10 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 134 yards (44.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Cashius Howell has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has one TFL and three tackles.
- Joseph Sipp Jr. is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 23 tackles and one TFL.
- Jalen Huskey has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.