In the Abierto Guadalajara final on Saturday, Caroline Dolehide faces Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari is the favorite to win the tournament championship against Dolehide, with -500 odds compared to the underdog's +375.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Caroline Dolehide vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Caroline Dolehide vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has an 83.3% chance to win.

Caroline Dolehide Maria Sakkari +375 Odds to Win Match -500 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 39.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Caroline Dolehide vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 53-ranked Sofia Kenin 7-5, 6-3 on Friday, Dolehide advanced to the finals.

Sakkari took home the win 6-3, 6-0 versus Caroline Garcia in the semifinals on Friday.

Dolehide has played 25 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match.

In her 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Dolehide has played an average of 20.8 games.

Sakkari has averaged 22.6 games per match through her 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.5% of the games.

Sakkari has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.4% of those games.

Dolehide and Sakkari have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.