The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Oklahoma has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in scoring offense (55.7 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (9.3 points allowed per game). With 39 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Cincinnati ranks 29th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 60th, giving up 21.7 points per contest.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

Cincinnati Oklahoma 525.3 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 534 (13th) 307.3 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289 (30th) 239.3 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (50th) 286 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 358 (7th) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 6 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (6th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 735 passing yards (245 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 144 yards (48 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has carried the ball 47 times for 289 yards, with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson paces his squad with 299 receiving yards on 20 catches with one touchdown.

Braden Smith has 10 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 168 yards (56 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dee Wiggins' 13 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 142 yards and one touchdown.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 905 pass yards for Oklahoma, completing 82.5% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tawee Walker has 161 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

Jovantae Barnes has collected 122 yards on 28 attempts, scoring one time.

Andrel Anthony's team-leading 254 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 17 targets) with one touchdown.

Nic Anderson has hauled in five receptions totaling 188 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalil Farooq's eight receptions have yielded 159 yards and two touchdowns.

