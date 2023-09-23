Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (95-59) and Cleveland Guardians (74-81) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send John Means (0-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (3-6) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have come away with 33 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win 12 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (640 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

