The Baltimore Orioles versus Cleveland Guardians game on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Gunnar Henderson and Jose Ramirez.

The Guardians have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Orioles (-145). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -145 +120 8 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (44.6%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 12-20 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 65 of its 153 chances.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-36 33-45 28-27 46-54 52-48 22-33

