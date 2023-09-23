Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 23, when the Fresno State Bulldogs and Kent State Golden Flashes go head to head at 10:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Bulldogs. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Fresno State vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Kent State vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kent State (+27.5) Over (47.5) Fresno State 31, Kent State 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 MAC Predictions

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Flashes have a 6.7% chance to win.

The Golden Flashes is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 27.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Flashes are 1-1 against the spread.

Out of Golden Flashes two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Kent State games this year have averaged an over/under of 55.5 points, 8.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 98.0%.

The Bulldogs are unbeaten against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

The over/under for this game and the average total for Fresno State games this season are equal at 47.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Flashes vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 34.0 22.0 34.0 31.0 34.0 17.5 Kent State 16.7 31.3 38.0 10.0 6.0 42.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.