The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) will look to upset the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Bulldogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Fresno State vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-27.5) 50.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-27.5) 50.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kent State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Kent State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 27.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Fresno State has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

