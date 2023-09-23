The Detroit Lions have +2800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 23.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +110

+110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Lions games hit the over.

Detroit sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).

The Lions put up a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.

Detroit posted a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-5 record as underdogs.

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC overall.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons - +4000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +25000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1200 8 October 30 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +3000 11 November 19 Bears - +25000 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +2800 14 December 10 @ Bears - +25000 15 December 17 Broncos - +12500 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +800 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

