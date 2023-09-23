The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Delaware State Hornets (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Miami (OH) is putting up 25.0 points per game offensively this season (87th in the FBS), and is surrendering 30.0 points per game (102nd) on the other side of the ball. Delaware State has been struggling on offense, ranking 11th-worst with 221.3 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 309.0 total yards per contest (36th-ranked).

Miami (OH) vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Delaware State 339.7 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.3 (107th) 445.7 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.0 (42nd) 105.3 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 65.0 (120th) 234.3 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.3 (99th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 666 yards, completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 71 yards (23.7 ypg) on 20 carries.

Rashad Amos has racked up 155 yards on 38 carries.

Gage Larvadain's leads his squad with 449 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Miles Marshall has put up an 81-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on eight targets.

Javon Tracy has a total of 62 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has been a dual threat for Delaware State this season. He has 409 passing yards (136.3 per game) while completing 54% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 69 yards (23.0 ypg) on 29 carries.

Marquis Gillis has rushed 31 times for 125 yards.

Jordan Hull's 123 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine catches on 11 targets.

Myles Morales has put together an 84-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on six targets.

Wade Inge's five targets have resulted in five receptions for 72 yards.

