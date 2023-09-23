When the Bowling Green Falcons play the Ohio Bobcats at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Falcons will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+13.5) Under (44.5) Bowling Green 19, Ohio 18

Week 4 MAC Predictions

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Bobcats have two wins against the spread this year.

No Bobcats game has hit the over this season.

Ohio games average 51.2 total points per game this season, 6.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Falcons are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, Bowling Green is 1-0 against the spread.

The Falcons have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Bowling Green this year is 6.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bobcats vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 16.8 11.8 18.5 8.5 15 15 Bowling Green 22.7 26.7 38 15 15 32.5

