The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to win their matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Notre Dame? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-3.5) Under (55.5) Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 61.5% chance to win.

The Buckeyes have one win against the spread this year.

Ohio State has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Buckeyes have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The point total average for Ohio State games this season is 60.5, five points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish are 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Three of the Fighting Irish's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

The average over/under in Notre Dame games this year is 4.2 less points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 40.3 6.7 49 8.5 23 3 Notre Dame 46 11.8 48.5 10 45 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.