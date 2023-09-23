The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Ohio State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (24th-best with 474.7 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 223.7 yards allowed per game) this season. Notre Dame has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 16th-best in total offense (508.8 total yards per game) and fourth-best in total defense (234.3 total yards allowed per game).

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Ohio State Notre Dame 474.7 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 508.8 (1st) 223.7 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.3 (46th) 156.7 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (26th) 318.0 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.3 (21st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 815 pass yards for Ohio State, completing 69.7% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 191 yards on 30 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 19 times this year and racked up 133 yards (44.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 304 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has registered 14 receptions and three touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 10 passes for 188 yards (62.7 yards per game) this year.

Emeka Egbuka has compiled 12 grabs for 167 yards, an average of 55.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has put up 1,061 passing yards, or 265.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71.1% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Audric Estime is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 521 yards, or 130.3 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Jeremiyah Love has taken 18 carries and totaled 119 yards with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 216 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayden Thomas has caught 12 passes and compiled 188 receiving yards (47.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Tobias Merriweather has racked up 131 reciving yards (32.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

