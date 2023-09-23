The Ohio Bobcats (3-1) hit the road for a MAC battle against the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

Ohio sports the 13th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (11.8 points allowed per game), but rank 14th-worst on offense (16.8 points per game). Bowling Green is putting up 22.7 points per game on offense this season (102nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.7 points per contest (85th-ranked) on defense.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Ohio Bowling Green 321 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (96th) 242.8 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342 (64th) 141 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.7 (87th) 180 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.7 (90th) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has compiled 413 yards (103.3 ypg) on 42-of-71 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

Sieh Bangura has 261 rushing yards on 65 carries.

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 54 times for 170 yards (42.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz has hauled in 19 receptions for 178 yards (44.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ty Walton has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 162 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Miles Cross has a total of 87 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has racked up 390 yards on 59.2% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has run for 108 yards on 20 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Taron Keith has 136 receiving yards (45.3 ypg) on nine catches while collecting 91 rushing yards on nine attempts with one touchdown.

Harold Fannin has registered 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 144 (48 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 134 reciving yards (44.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

