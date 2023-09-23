The Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) are 13.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Ohio Bobcats (3-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The point total is 44.5 for the contest.

While Ohio ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS in total offense with 321.0 yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks sixth-best (242.8 yards per game allowed). In terms of points scored Bowling Green ranks 102nd in the FBS (22.7 points per game), and it is 86th on the other side of the ball (26.7 points allowed per contest).

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Ohio vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -13.5 -105 -115 44.5 -110 -110 -500 +375

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

Ohio has not gone over point total in three games with a set over/under.

This is the first game this season Ohio is listed as the moneyline favorite.

Ohio has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bobcats an 83.3% chance to win.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has compiled 413 yards (103.3 ypg) on 42-of-71 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

Sieh Bangura has racked up 261 yards on 65 carries.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 54 times for 170 yards (42.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's team-high 178 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 31 targets) with one touchdown.

Ty Walton has caught 16 passes for 162 yards (40.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Miles Cross has been the target of 15 passes and compiled seven receptions for 87 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rayyan Buell leads the team with 1.5 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Ohio's tackle leader, Bryce Houston, has 37 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Austin Brawley leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 13 tackles and two passes defended.

