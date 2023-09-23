Saturday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (72-82) and the Oakland Athletics (47-107) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-6, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on September 23.

The probable starters are Joey Wentz (3-10) for the Tigers and Joe Boyle for the Athletics.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 8, Athletics 7.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 21 (60%) of those contests.

This season Detroit has won 12 of its 22 games, or 54.5%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 619 (four per game).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

Tigers Schedule