Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Joey Wentz, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 25th in MLB action with 156 total home runs.

Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a .234 batting average.

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (619 total runs).

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Tigers have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.256).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Wentz (3-10) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.63 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Wentz has one quality start under his belt this season.

Wentz has put up nine starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Miguel Diaz Caleb Ferguson 9/20/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Reese Olson Bobby Miller 9/21/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics L 8-2 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson - 9/27/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.