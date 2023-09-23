On Saturday, September 23 at 4:07 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (72-82) visit the Oakland Athletics (47-107) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Joey Wentz will get the nod for the Tigers, while Joe Boyle will take the hill for the Athletics.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Athletics have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Wentz - DET (3-10, 6.63 ERA) vs Boyle - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to wager on the Tigers and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (-130), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Tigers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Kerry Carpenter hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 35 times and won 21, or 60%, of those games.

The Tigers have gone 12-10 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Athletics have come away with 46 wins in the 150 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 40 times in 138 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.