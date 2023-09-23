Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 23, when the Toledo Rockets and Western Michigan Broncos match up at 1:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Rockets. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Michigan (+21.5) Under (53.5) Toledo 30, Western Michigan 20

Week 4 MAC Predictions

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rockets a 92.3% chance to win.

The Rockets have posted one win against the spread this season.

One of the Rockets' two games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 2.5 higher than the average total in Toledo games this season.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies an 11.8% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

The Broncos have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

Western Michigan is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this season.

One of the Broncos' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Western Michigan games this season have averaged an over/under of 52.5 points, one fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rockets vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 40 16.7 46 10 28 30 Western Michigan 17.3 35.3 35 17 8.5 44.5

