When Amon-Ra St. Brown takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 3 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's team-best 173 yards receiving (86.5 per game) have come on 12 catches (16 targets) and he has scored one touchdown.

In one of two games this season, St. Brown has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0

