At Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, the Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Browns should win, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Browns put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 14th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 14th, giving up 331.2 yards per contest. The Titans ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (17.5 points per game), but they played a little better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per game.

Browns vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3.5) Toss Up (39.5) Browns 20, Titans 19

Browns Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Browns covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Cleveland games.

The point total average for Browns games last season was 43.2, 3.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season, the Titans had an ATS record of 3-2.

Tennessee games went over the point total five out of 17 times last year.

The average total points scored in Titans games last year (39.5) is 2.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Browns vs. Titans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 21.2 22.4 22.5 20.8 20.1 23.9 Tennessee 17.5 21.1 18.1 20.6 17 21.6

