How to Watch Browns vs. Titans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Browns (1-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Browns vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Browns Insights (2022)
- Last year, the Browns scored just 0.1 more points per game (21.2) than the Titans gave up (21.1).
- The Browns averaged just 2.5 fewer yards per game (349.1) than the Titans allowed per matchup (351.6) last year.
- Cleveland rushed for 146.5 yards per game last season, 69.6 more than the 76.9 Tennessee allowed per contest.
- The Browns turned the ball over 21 times last year, one more turnover than the Titans forced (20).
Browns Home Performance (2022)
- The Browns' average points scored in home games (22.5) was higher than their overall average (21.2). But their average points conceded at home (20.8) was lower than overall (22.4).
- The Browns racked up 361.4 yards per game at home (12.3 more than their overall average), and gave up 337 at home (5.8 more than overall).
- Cleveland accumulated 203.1 passing yards per game at home (0.5 more than its overall average), and gave up 210.1 at home (13.9 more than overall).
- The Browns' average yards rushing at home (158.3) was higher than their overall average (146.5). And their average yards conceded at home (126.9) was lower than overall (135).
- At home, the Browns converted 41.2% of third downs and allowed 39% to be converted. That's more than they converted overall (38.1%), and less than they allowed (39.5%).
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 24-3
|CBS
|9/18/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|L 26-22
|ABC
|9/24/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
