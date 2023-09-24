Browns vs. Titans Player Props & Odds – Week 3
Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns will host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the best offensive players in football last year.
See player props for the Browns' and Titans' top contributors in this matchup.
Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds
- Ford Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350
Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds
- Henry Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
More Browns Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Amari Cooper
|-
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|Jerome Ford
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Kareem Hunt
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|-
|Elijah Moore
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|David Njoku
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Deshaun Watson
|227.5 (-113)
|25.5 (-113)
|-
More Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Ryan Tannehill
|195.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-106)
|-
|Derrick Henry
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Treylon Burks
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Tyjae Spears
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|-
