Will David Njoku Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Check out Njoku's stats below.
In the passing game, Njoku has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 72 yards on six receptions (12 per catch) and zero TDs.
David Njoku Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Browns have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/groin): 10 Rec; 127 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Browns vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Njoku 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|6
|72
|60
|0
|12
Njoku Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|4
|4
|48
|0
