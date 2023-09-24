David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Check out Njoku's stats below.

In the passing game, Njoku has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 72 yards on six receptions (12 per catch) and zero TDs.

David Njoku Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Rest

The Browns have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/groin): 10 Rec; 127 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Browns vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 6 72 60 0 12

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0

