When Elijah Moore suits up for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 3 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Moore has caught six passes on 16 targets for 79 yards, averaging 39.5 yards per game.

Having played two games this year, Moore has not tallied a TD reception.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0

