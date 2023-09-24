Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the Baltimore Orioles (96-59) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (74-82) at 1:40 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Guardians will give the nod to Triston McKenzie (0-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Kyle Gibson (14-9, 5.00 ERA).

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 70 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season Cleveland has won 41 of its 79 games, or 51.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 641 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule