Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the Baltimore Orioles (96-59) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (74-82) at 1:40 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Guardians will give the nod to Triston McKenzie (0-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Kyle Gibson (14-9, 5.00 ERA).

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 70 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.
  • This season Cleveland has won 41 of its 79 games, or 51.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
  • Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 641 (4.1 per game).
  • The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 19 @ Royals L 7-6 Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
September 20 @ Royals L 6-2 Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
September 21 Orioles W 5-2 Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
September 22 Orioles W 9-8 Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
September 23 Orioles L 2-1 Cal Quantrill vs John Means
September 24 Orioles - Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
September 26 Reds - Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
September 27 Reds - Lucas Giolito vs Andrew Abbott
September 29 @ Tigers - Shane Bieber vs TBA
September 30 @ Tigers - TBA vs TBA
October 1 @ Tigers - TBA vs TBA

