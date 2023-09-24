Guardians vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the Baltimore Orioles (96-59) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (74-82) at 1:40 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Guardians will give the nod to Triston McKenzie (0-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Kyle Gibson (14-9, 5.00 ERA).
Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 70 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Cleveland has won 41 of its 79 games, or 51.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 641 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
|September 20
|@ Royals
|L 6-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
|September 21
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 22
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
|September 23
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
|September 27
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Andrew Abbott
|September 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs TBA
|September 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
