The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, in the final game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

The favored Guardians have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at -110. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 37 of the 70 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (52.9%).

Cleveland has a 41-38 record (winning 51.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-85-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-37 33-45 28-27 46-55 52-48 22-34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.