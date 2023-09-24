How to Watch the Guardians vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Ryan O'Hearn at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 118 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.
- Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).
- The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (641 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 24th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 3.95 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.297).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Triston McKenzie (0-1) starts for the Guardians, his third this season.
- His last time out came on Saturday, June 10 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Steven Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|L 6-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Dean Kremer
|9/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|John Means
|9/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|Kyle Gibson
|9/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Greene
|9/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Andrew Abbott
|9/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|-
|9/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|10/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
