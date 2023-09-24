When the Cleveland Guardians (74-82) and Baltimore Orioles (96-59) square of at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 24, Triston McKenzie will get the ball for the Guardians, while the Orioles will send Kyle Gibson to the mound. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (-110). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: McKenzie - CLE (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (14-9, 5.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to wager on the Guardians and Orioles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (-110), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Guardians are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 70 times and won 37, or 52.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Guardians have a 41-38 record (winning 51.9% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have won in 40, or 58%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win 40 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.