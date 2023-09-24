The Cleveland Guardians (74-82) square off against the Baltimore Orioles (96-59) on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians will give the nod to Triston McKenzie (0-1) against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (14-9).

Guardians vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McKenzie - CLE (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (14-9, 5.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie

McKenzie will get the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, June 10, when he threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Houston Astros.

He has an ERA of 4.50, a 3.75 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200 in two games this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (14-9) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 180 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 35-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.

Gibson has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gibson will try to record his 27th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

The 35-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 36th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Kyle Gibson vs. Guardians

He meets a Guardians offense that ranks 27th in the league with 641 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .380 slugging percentage (28th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 118 home runs (30th in the league).

Gibson has pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Guardians this season.

