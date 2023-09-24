Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 3?
In the Week 3 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jared Goff hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Goff will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)
- Goff has -1 rushing yards on five carries (-0.5 yards per game).
- Goff has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.
Jared Goff Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|22
|35
|253
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|28
|35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
Rep Jared Goff with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.