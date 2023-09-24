Kareem Hunt Week 3 Preview vs. the Titans
Kareem Hunt and the Cleveland Browns will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Hunt made an impact in the trenches last season, rushing for three TDs and 468 yards.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hunt and the Browns.
Hunt vs. the Titans
- Hunt vs the Titans (since 2021): No games
- In terms of run defense, the Titans allowed one player to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.
- In terms of run defense, Tennessee gave up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.
- In terms of run D, the Titans didn't give up two or more rushing touchdowns to any opposing players last year.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Titans finished first in the league last season after allowing 76.9 rushing yards per game.
- A season ago, the Titans ranked third in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Browns Player Previews
Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Titans
- Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-115)
Hunt Rushing Insights
- Hunt hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in nine of his 17 opportunities last season (52.9%).
- The Browns, who were 18th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.4% of the time while running the football 49.6% of the time.
- Hunt ran for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not score more than one in a single game.
Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the Titans
- Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)
Hunt Receiving Insights
- Hunt went over on receiving yards prop bets in 33.3% of his games (five of 15) last year.
- He was targeted on 44 throws last year, averaging 4.8 yards per target (137th in league).
- Hunt had one touchdown catch last year, in 17 games.
Hunt's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Panthers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Jets
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|13 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|9/22/2022
|Week 3
|12 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|10 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|11 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|4 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|5 ATT / 4 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/31/2022
|Week 8
|11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|6 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|5 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|9 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|7 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.