Should you bet on Kareem Hunt scoring a touchdown in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +187 (Bet $10 to win $18.70 if he scores a TD)

A season ago, Hunt rushed for 468 yards on 123 attempts (27.5 ypg), scoring three TDs.

He ran for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not rush for more than one in a game.

In one of 17 games last year, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Kareem Hunt Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Panthers 11 46 1 4 24 1 Week 2 Jets 13 58 0 2 16 0 Week 3 Steelers 12 47 0 3 14 0 Week 4 @Falcons 10 49 0 2 19 0 Week 5 Chargers 11 47 1 3 10 0 Week 6 Patriots 4 12 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 5 4 1 1 4 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 42 0 4 30 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 6 9 0 1 10 0 Week 11 @Bills 5 32 0 2 22 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 5 15 0 1 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 9 56 0 2 18 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 6 0 2 6 0 Week 15 Ravens 4 24 0 1 3 0 Week 16 Saints 7 8 0 3 14 0 Week 17 @Commanders 2 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 18 @Steelers 4 13 0 3 15 0

