How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 24
CF America and Deportivo Toluca FC take the pitch for one of many compelling matchups on the Liga MX schedule today.
Here you can find information on how to watch all of today's Liga MX action.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Today's MLB Schedule
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs CF America
CF America (5-3-1) makes the trip to play Deportivo Toluca FC (3-4-2) at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: CF America (+135)
- Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+185)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro FC
Queretaro FC (2-2-4) is on the road to play Cruz Azul (1-2-5) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Cruz Azul (-140)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+360)
- Draw: (+295)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Necaxa
Necaxa (0-4-4) is on the road to take on Club Santos Laguna (3-2-3) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (-205)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+500)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.