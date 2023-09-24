On Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Lions will face the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Our computer model projects that the Lions will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

While the Lions ranked fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 25.1 points allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as they ranked fifth-best in the NFL (26.6 points per game). The Falcons compiled 21.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 15th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 23rd, allowing 22.7 points per game.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Falcons vs Lions on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Falcons (+3) Over (46) Lions 25, Falcons 24

Place your bets on the Lions-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lions covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

A total of 10 Detroit games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Lions games last season was 49, three more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 41.7% chance to win.

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year, the Falcons had an ATS record of 5-3.

In Atlanta games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The over/under for this game is 2.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Falcons games last season (43.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Falcons 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.6 25.1 33.1 25.3 19.4 24.9 Atlanta 21.5 22.7 24.9 21.6 17.6 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.