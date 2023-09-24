Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2800, the Detroit Lions are No. 10 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 24.
Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 10 Lions games went over the point total.
- While Detroit ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).
- At home last year, the Lions were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.
- When the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions were 3-2.
- The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff had 29 TD passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).
- In 16 games for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.
- In 16 games played with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone amassed 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Lions Player Futures
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+2800
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.