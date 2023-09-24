Sunday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (72-83) against the Oakland Athletics (48-107) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on September 24.

The Tigers will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-9) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (5-12).

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 21, or 58.3%, of those games.

Detroit has a record of 8-8, a 50% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored 620 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule