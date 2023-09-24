JP Sears will start for the Oakland Athletics against the Detroit Tigers and Jake Rogers on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+125). An 8-run over/under has been listed in the contest.

Tigers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023

4:07 PM ET

Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 21 of the 36 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.3%).

Detroit has a record of 7-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 60%.

In the 155 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-5).

The Tigers have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 40-40 29-32 43-50 58-60 14-22

