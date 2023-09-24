Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will look to get to JP Sears when he starts for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 25th in MLB action with 156 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit is slugging .376, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.234).

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (620 total runs).

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Detroit's 4.38 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.254).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 25th of the season. He is 11-9 with a 3.57 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty went three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Rodriguez enters this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez has put up 19 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Miguel Diaz Caleb Ferguson 9/20/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Reese Olson Bobby Miller 9/21/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics L 8-2 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Miguel Diaz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson - 9/27/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber 9/30/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Cal Quantrill

