The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) hit the road to meet the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

Bengals vs. Rams Insights (2022)

The Bengals scored 3.5 more points per game (26.1) than the Rams surrendered (22.6) last season.

Last season Los Angeles averaged just two fewer points per game (18.1) than Cincinnati gave up (20.1).

The Bengals collected 360.5 yards per game last season, just 19.4 more than the 341.1 the Rams gave up per outing.

Los Angeles racked up 55.2 fewer yards per game (280.5) than Cincinnati allowed per matchup (335.7) last season.

Last year the Bengals rushed for 19.6 fewer yards per game (95.5) than the Rams allowed per contest (115.1).

Last season Los Angeles piled up 97.7 yards per game on the ground, just 8.9 fewer yards than Cincinnati allowed per contest (106.6).

Last season the Bengals had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Rams had takeaways (22).

Los Angeles turned the ball over 23 times last year, one fewer times than Cincinnati forced turnovers (24).

Bengals Home Performance (2022)

In home games, the Bengals put up 28.7 points per game and conceded 18. That's more than they scored overall (26.1), but less than they allowed (20.1).

At home, the Bengals accumulated 407.9 yards per game and gave up 309.4. That's more than they gained overall (360.5), but less than they allowed (335.7).

At home, Cincinnati racked up 284.7 passing yards per game and gave up 216.6. That's more than it gained overall (265), and less than it allowed (229.1).

At home, the Bengals racked up 123.1 rushing yards per game and gave up 92.9. That's more than they gained overall (95.5), and less than they allowed (106.6).

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage at home (50.5%) was higher than their overall average (46.1%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.9%) was lower than overall (39.6%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Cleveland L 24-3 CBS 9/17/2023 Baltimore L 27-24 CBS 9/25/2023 Los Angeles - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Tennessee - FOX 10/8/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle - CBS

Rams Away Performance (2022)

The Rams scored 13.8 points per game in away games a season ago (4.3 less than their overall average), and conceded 22.4 in away games (0.2 less than overall).

The Rams' average yards gained in away games (254.8) were lower than their overall average (280.5). But their average yards conceded in away games (369.1) were higher than overall (341.1).

Los Angeles accumulated 145.6 passing yards per game in away games (37.2 less than its overall average), and conceded 251.5 in away games (25.5 more than overall).

The Rams' average rushing yards gained (109.1) and conceded (117.6) in road games were both higher than their overall averages of 97.7 and 115.1, respectively.

The Rams' third-down percentages on offense (33.7%) and defense (39.6%) away from home last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 39.3% and 40.4%, respectively.

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Seattle W 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 San Francisco L 30-23 FOX 9/25/2023 at Cincinnati - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 10/8/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 10/15/2023 Arizona - FOX

