Akil Baddoo vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Royals
|Tigers vs Royals Odds
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .213 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 46 of 102 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 21 games this season (20.6%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (30.4%), including four multi-run games (3.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.203
|AVG
|.224
|.250
|OBP
|.343
|.335
|SLG
|.367
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|19
|49/10
|K/BB
|40/27
|3
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Greinke (1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.